PLYMOUTH - The IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 19 girls soccer championship pairing is set. Plymouth stunned No. 17 and defending sectional champ Culver Girls Academy, 2-1, in overtime in the first semifinal Thursday at the Kindt Soccerplex and fourth-ranked Mishawaka Marian took out Glenn, 4-0, in the nightcap. The championship game is slated for 7 p.m.
Plymouth 2, CGA 1 (OT)
These two met exactly one week ago with CGA coming out on top of that one, 3-1, and for 79 minutes 53 seconds controlled the sectional tilt, but Aubrey Vervynckt’s goal with seven seconds remaining sent the game to overtime and Lexi Rose’s penalty kick in the 88th minute ended up being the game winner.
“That’s a huge win,” said Plymouth head coach Josh Martin. “We get to keep playing. Our kids left everything on the field.”
