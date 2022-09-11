DeWitt

Paul DeWitt is over the goal line for a score in the Lancers 41-0 win

over Winamac.

 Pilot Photo/Robert Krizmanich

WINAMAC, IN. - The Class 2A #5-ranked LaVille football team took their lunch pail to the Hoosier North high school contest Friday at Roudebush Field.

Tags

Recommended for you