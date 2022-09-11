WINAMAC, IN. - The Class 2A #5-ranked LaVille football team took their lunch pail to the Hoosier North high school contest Friday at Roudebush Field.
The Lancers were very workman-like en route to a 41-0 victory over Winamac.
With the win, LaVille improves to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the HNAC. The Warriors 1-3 and 0-3.
LaVille took the opening kick-off and slowly began to work its way downfield.
Lancer running back Paul DeWitt took the first four handoffs of the drive, including two for first downs, as LHS moved the ball from its own 38 to the Winamac 37.
The Warriors looked like they may force the LaVille offense to the sidelines, but a successful quarterback keeper for 11 yards by Plummer moved Lancers to the Winamac 19 to keep the drive alive.
Four plays later, DeWitt found his way into the end zone for a 9-yard run and the Lancers were on the board. Plummer added the point-after and the visitors led, 7-0.
Winamac tried to get something going on its first drive, but a helmet-to-helmet penalty on WHS and a big sack by LaVille's Garrett Wagoner forced the Warriors to punt.
LaVille started its second drive at the Winamac 27, but ran into a couple of penalties to force the ball back into its own territory.
On a crucial third-and-long play, Plummer found Owen Smith for a 39-yard completion in the middle of the field for a first-and-goal at the 9.
Three plays later, Plummer found Michael Good in the back of the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown pass and a 13-0 lead. The PAT was blocked.
Winamac was forced to punt on its first possession of the second quarter that set LaVille up in very good field position.
The Lancer offense went 27 yards in three plays, highlighted by a Noah Richhart 11-yard TD run and LaVille led 20-0.
On Winamac's next series, LaVille's Cody Allen stepped in front of Cash Roth's pass and cruised to a 30-yard interception return for a pick six.
Staring at a 27-0 deficit, the Warriors began to move the ball.
After a couple of short gains, Roth connected with Jayse Bentle on a 35-yard pass play and into LaVille territory at the 43.
Roth was able to help the Winamac offense move the ball inside the red zone with pass completions to Bentle, Brody Wall, Max Gearhart and Michael Loehmer.
A crucial Roth to Loehmer conversion on fourth down kept the WHS drive alive.
Then, on third-and-one from the Lancer four, Jonathan Neese stepped in front of Roth's pass to end the drive.
With under three minutes left, LaVille's offense went right to work.
Back-to-back runs by Richhart got the ball out to the 34. Then, Smith found daylight for a 35-yard gain up the left sideline. to move the ball inside Winamac territory to 44.
Plummer connected with Collin Czarnecki on a 14-yard pass play that was coupled with a personal foul call against Winamac and LaVille was inside the red zone at the Winamac 15.
On the next play, Allen was on the receiving end of a 15-yard TD pass from Plummer and the Lakeville visitors went into the locker room with a 34-0 lead.
Winamac's offense opened the second half with the ball and once again crept into the LaVille side of the 50.
On a third-and-8 from the LaVille 30, Roth stepped back to pass. Looking to the left side at Bentle, Roth launched his pass to his receiver. Bentle appeared to catch the ball, but as he was headed to the turf, the ball popped up and Czarnecki reached out to snag the ball and proceeded up the Lancer sideline. In what was the LaVille defense, now looked like Czarnecki's personal entourage straight to the opposite end of the field as he outran the Warriors for a 101-yard interception return for a touchdown.
That Lancer TD put the clock in motion for the remainder of the game in light of the 35-point mercy rule.
LaVille's balanced rushing attack was led by DeWitt's 65 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. Richhart added 46 on four and a TD and Smith 43 on three carries. Smith also led six receivers with 39 yards. Czarnecki has a couple of catches for 34 yards.
Plummer was very efficient on 6-of-7 for 96 yards, 2 TDs, and five extra points.
Richhart led the Lancer defense with 10 tackles, Mason Stepp had six tackles, Dustin Gill and Czarnecki five tackles each.
LaVille will return home for a Hoosier North matchup with Caston on September 16.
Winamac is set to play host to one of the HNAC leaders, North Judson-San Pierre, also on September 16.