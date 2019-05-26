With a strong wind blowing out, baseballs were flying out of the park with five home runs in all during LaVille’s 17-7 win over Bremen in the Class 2A Westview Sectional semifinal.
Robby Pope (2-for-3, 3 runs scored, 5 RBIs) and Reese Gallup (3-5, 3 Rs, 4 RBIs) each hit two dingers to lead the Lancers’ 15-hit parade against four different Lion pitchers. Other hitting heroes included Jimmy Fischer (3-4, 2 2Bs, 4 Rs, 1 RBI), Leyton Czarnecki (3-4, 1 R, 1 RBI) and Connor Wieczorek (2-5, 2B, 2 Rs, 1 RBI).
Through 4 ½ innings, LV led 14-1, the lone Bremen run from – you guessed it – an HR. Nathan Mullen’s deposit into the Westview Elementary School parking lot about 380 feet away gave the Lions a short-lived 1-0 lead after the first inning, but was the only hit allowed by Devon Schoff through the first four innings.
The game looked like it would end after five innings before two throwing errors opened the door for the Lions. To their credit, Bremen never gave up and used the errors, two hit-batsmen, two walks and one hit to muster five runs in the bottom half of the fifth to keep the game moving.
The Lions scratched out another run in the sixth to cut the lead in half, 14-7, but Gallup’s second homer was part of a three-run seventh for the Lancers for the final margin.
Reece Willis and Micah Burkholder each had a pair of RBIs for Bremen.
• LAVILLE 17, BREMEN 7
At Topeka (Westview Sectional semifinal)
LaVille 032 720 3 – 17 15 2
Bremen 100 051 0 – 7 4 2
Devon Schoff, Nick Moore (5) and Reese Gallup; Art Chapman, Marty Manges (3), Collin Moren (4), Cale Brown (5) and Reece Willis.
2B – Jimmy Fischer 2 (LV), Connor Wieczorek (LV)
HR – Nathan Mullen (B), Robby Pope 2 (LV), Gallup 2 (LV)
Records: LaVille 22-5, Bremen 11-14 (final)