LAKEVILLE — Following approval at a recent Union-North United School Board meeting, Dylan Shumaker has been named as the new head wrestling coach at LaVille. Shumaker replaces Sean Webbb.
Shumaker is a 2019 graduate of the University of Indianapolis, where he majored in psychology. Shumaker currently works at Bowen Center in Plymouth.
According to Shumaker, he was a 4-year letter winner at Bremen High School.
Shumaker wrestled in the 126-pound class, where he was a IHSAA semi-state qualifier his freshman year. Following an injury, he moved up to the 138-pound division during his junior year at Bremen. His senior year, Shumaker competed in the 145-pound class, where he was a IHSAA semi-state alternate.
“I expect hard work. I like to push the kids,” said Shumaker. “You’ve got to be good students to be good athletes. Being a good student shows you can learn.”
According to Shumaker, he has wrestled since he was five years old and has, “helped coach at Bremen and John Glenn. I have also officiated for three years. I have knowledge to succeed in wrestling.”
“It is close to home,” said Shumaker of the opportunity. “I have a family friend that heard the job was open. Being at Bremen, I wrestled LaVille in junior high and high school — it’s a rivalry.”