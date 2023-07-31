LAKEVILLE - The Indiana Football Digest has released its 2023 Pre-Season All-State Teams and LaVille has a pair of representatives. Seniors Erik Bedock and Lucas Plummer have been selected for the list of 26 players in Class 2A.
Lancers land two on pre-season All-State team
- By S.E. SHEARER Correspondent
