LAKVILLE - When defending Hoosier North Athletic Conference champion came calling to Lancer Field Friday, there were a couple identifiers for LaVille coach Will Hostrawser in a 12-7 loss to Pioneer.
Hostrawser knew that the Panthers had "one of the premiere wing T offensive attacks in the entire state" and that Pioneer would run a "defense similar to ours" and that their linebackers were extremely aggressive - especially on the edge.
Pioneer, coming off its first-ever HNAC league loss to Winamac a week a go, controlled time possession and more than doubled LaVille offensive plays to pick up a 12-7 victory over LaVille. It was the first loss of the season for the Lancers.