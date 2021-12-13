Lancers drop HNAC contest to Winamac
LAKEVILLE, IN. - Winamac's Beau Brandt had the right answers when the Warriors needed them most.
Brandt hit several key shots throughout the Hoosier North Athletic Conference high school basketball game against LaVille at Dale E. Cox Gymnasium to lead the Warriors to a 58-48 victory.
Brandt seemed to find his range early, tying the game at 2-2 just a minute into the HNAC contest after LaVille's Collin Czarnecki scored the first bucket of the game at the 7:25 mark. Brandt would strike again midway through the first quarter after Czarnecki drained a 3-pointer, Brandt came down and dropped his own triple on the scoreboard to give the Warriors a 9-8 lead. Then after tracking down a defensive rebound, Brandt helped the Winamac offense get set up and found his spot on the floor to hit another key bucket to close the first quarter scoring, giving the Warriors a 13-8 lead.
Not to be outdone, LaVille had its own answer as Owen Smith came off the bench to make key contributions in the second quarter.
Smith hit for 11 of his team-high 18 points in the quarter to keep the Lakeville hosts to within 31-24 at halftime.
During Smith's outburst, Brandt was doing is part for Winamac, canning two 3-point bombs and crucial times just when it looked like LaVille would gain momentum Brandt would find a way to keep WHS in the lead.
Both Brandt and Smith found their way into the scorebook in the third quarter, but Smith found other teammates that wanted in on the action. Lucas Plummer hit a bucket to narrow Winamac's lead to 31-30 with 6:24 left. One minute later, Lancer forward Michael Good made good on a 3-point bucket to give the Lancers a 33-32 lead before Alex Stark and Czarnecki traded baskets at the midway point of the third. Russell Compton put WHS back in the lead before Brandt did what he had done most of the game to this point - he hit another big shot to increase the Warrior lead.
Leading by three points, Brandt came up with a big steal leading to a John Malchow bucket to increase the lead to start the fourth quarter.
The two squads went back and forth with each having a chance to either add to the lead or cut into the lead before Compton hit two baskets on back-to-back possessions to put the game away.
Smith was 8-for-11 from two-point range and added three rebounds. Czarnecki chipped in with 15 points and five rebounds.
LaVille was much-improved on the boards, hauling down a 37-24 advantage. Allen led the way with eight boards for LHS.
Brandt was consistent with his output, scoring 18 points, including three 3-points, six rebounds and three steals.
Compton's 14 points included a perfect 5-for-5 from 2-point range and two blocked shots.
WINAMAC 58, LAVILLE 48
At Lakeville
Winamac 13 31 41 58
LaVille 8 24 38 48
Winamac - Ryan Gregor 7, Jaden Terry 2, Michael Loehmer 2, Russell Compton 14, Alex Stark 6, John Malchow 6, Jayse Bentle 2, Beau Brandt 19. Totals: 23 9-16 58
LaVille - Lucas Plummer 7, Ryan James 0, Connor Henry 0, Owen Smith 18, Ross Wagoner 0, Collin Allen 3, Collin Czarnecki 15, Michael Good 5, Garrett Wagoner 0. Totals: 20 6-16 48
3-point field goals: Winamac 3 (Brandt 3), LaVille 2 (Czarnecki, Good).
Total fouls (fouled out): Winamac 17 (none), LaVille 18 (none)
