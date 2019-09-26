PLYMOUTH — The Rockie Girl’s Soccer team was able to finish a game Wednesday night they actually started a couple of weeks back. Goshen was back in town Wednesday night to play the second half of the game that was originally disrupted and postponed by lightning.
The Rockies lead 3-2 at halftime when lightning stopped the NLC contest. They continued Wednesday night with the Rockies coming away with a 5-2 win. Aubrey Vervynckt had a “Haul” of goals in the NLC contest. A haul is four goals. Mia Wojcik had the other goal for the Rockies. Amber Schrameyer had three assists in the contest while Julia Kinney and Lexi Rose also had assists.
The win leaves the Rockies with a 2-3 NLC record and 7-4-1 overall. Next up for the Rockies is a game at an always tough Valparaiso team on Saturday. JV start time is scheduled for 11:00 AM EST.
The JV Rockies fell to Goshen 3-1. Kaylee Dragani had the only Rockie goal with an assist from Lexi Rose. The loss drops their record to 2-3 in the NLC and 4-6 overall.