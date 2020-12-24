PLYMOUTH - It was full steam ahead for Plymouth's Lady Pilgrims gave themselves an early Christmas present with an exciting win over Valparaiso 42-40.
"We told our kids Merry Christmas," said Plymouth head coach Dave Duncan. "We're going to take tomorrow and Christmas off and get back at in on Saturday."
"Against Triton the other night I felt like everything seemed like it was work for us," he said. "Tonight we let the game come to us a little more."
For a team that started the year a little slowly and dealt with two quarantines already in the year the arrow for Plymouth continues to point straight up.
