Birdie

Plymouth’s Madeline Borden just misses this birdie attempt on 16. Borden would end up as the medalist with a 42. Looking on is playing partner and teammate Madi Hauptmann.

 Pilot Photo/Ron Haramia

PLYMOUTH - As if golf isn’t hard enough, the Plymouth High School girls team handled a couple of other twists Thursday well enough to come away with a non-conference victory over LaPorte that came down to a tie-breaker.

