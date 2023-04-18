PLYMOUTH - Plymouth’s fine start to the high school girls tennis season continued Tuesday with a 3-2 win over Warsaw in the Northern Lakes Conference opener for both schools at the Mary Beth Hunter Tennis Complex.
Lady Pilgrims take down Warsaw in NLC opener
- By Ron Haramia Sports Writer
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Lady Pilgrims take down Warsaw in NLC opener
- Osorta-Ordonez arrested for multiple criminal charges after traffic stop
- Goad arrested on possession, parole warrant
- Fraschetti booked for Operating While Intoxicated, OWI - Endangering, and OWI - over .15 BAC
- Senate Republicans Outline Budget Priorities
- 'A Time to Honor' Nam Veterans
- Frantz booked for Operator Never Licensed and Fraud
- Stachowski booked for OWI and Endangering
Most Popular
Articles
- Stachowski booked for OWI and Endangering
- Two arrested on Warrants - Neglect of a Dependent
- Lacher arrested on warrants, possession
- Yoder arrested for OWI, and Possession of Marijuana
- Plymouth man arrested at Days Inn Motel
- Frantz booked for Operator Never Licensed and Fraud
- Fraschetti booked for Operating While Intoxicated, OWI - Endangering, and OWI - over .15 BAC
- Plymouth man arrested for Intimidation at Serenity Place Apartments
- Osorta-Ordonez arrested for multiple criminal charges after traffic stop
- Walkerton man arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Endangering, and over BAC .15
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.