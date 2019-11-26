LOGANSPORT - The Plymouth Lady Pilgrim Basketball team made their last road trip of 2019 Monday night hitting the road and traveling to Logansport. It was a good trip as the Pilgrims easily downed the Berries 64-27.
The Pilgrims are home for six consecutive games in December after spending six of their first seven games on the road.
The underachieving Pilgrims only lead 20-13 at halftime. But a 44-14 second half made a big winner of the Pilgrims.
Alaina Clady had a career-high for the Pilgrims scoring 17 points and pulling down six rebounds. Alaina shot the ball well Monday night hitting 54 percent from the field and 71 percent from the free-throw line.
Claire Tanner added 14 points on 6-13 shooting from the field. She also passed for four assists and added six steals. Sydni Weir, Tallulah Gault, and Mary Kate Flynn hit for eight, seven, and six points respectively. Clare Sheedy was the leading rebounder on the night with 10 while Lindsay Janus added four assists.
The JV Pilgrims continued their winning ways Monday night downing the young Berries 67-21.
Taylor Delp led the Pilgrims with 17 points and eight rebounds. Tallulah Gault added 12 points and seven rebounds. Hannah Friberg and Kaylee Dragani added 10 points each. Friberg had five rebounds while Dragani passed for six assists. Kenzie Dejarnatt also had nine assists to aid the Pilgrim win.
The win keeps their record perfect as they are now 6-0 on the year.
The non-conference win pushes the varsity Pilgrims record to 5-2 on the year. The girls get some time off before hitting the hardwood again on Thursday when they host Tippecanoe Valley. JV start time is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.