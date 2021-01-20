PLYMOUTH - Plymouth coach Dave Duncan had the understatement of the night.
"It's never easy," he said watching his Lady Pilgrims outlast Winamac in a double-overtime battle 47-41.
"If this isn't a sectional like game you aren't going to get anything closer than that," said Duncan. "The scores are going to go down. It's going to be about hitting free throws, it's going to be about taking care of the ball. We just managed to have the ball in our hands at the end of both overtimes and the end of regulation and we finally started making some plays at the end."
