WALKERTON - The Plymouth and Glenn high school girls tennis teams came in with matching records - and nearly identical uniforms - but the outcome turned out to be a mismatch as the Lady Pilgrims defeated the Lady Falcons 5-0 in Walkerton.
After having its two originally scheduled matches to start the season last week cancelled/postponed, Plymouth was coming off its second match in as many days, following Monday’s intense and impressive win over Valparaiso.
“Playing Valpo helped us (Tuesday), especially with our singles players,” said Plymouth head coach Brad Haeck.
Monday’s match took over three hours to complete. Tuesday’s took about half that and was decided early on. Aubrey Vervynckt at No. 1 singles, Bella Kain at No. 2 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Taylor Delp and Ellie Jones did not lose a game. The No. 2 doubles pairing of Cassidy Riddle and Annie Plothow won that spot 6-2, 6-0.
