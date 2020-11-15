PLYMOUTH - They say that Rome wasn't built in a day but Plymouth's Lady Pilgrims took just four to become a completely different team. Unfortunately the outcome was similar Saturday as they dropped their third game but this time in overtime to Michigan City 53-47.
Just four days ago the Lady Pilgrims struggled at nearly every phase of the game in a loss to a very talented Marian team but Saturday Plymouth made a very talented team in the Lady Wolves do the struggling.
"We are different than we were a week ago and I think in another week you're going to see a different team than you saw today," said head coach Dave Duncan. "We have the potential to keep being better as the season goes on. There will be some highs and lows with it just like any team but I was proud of our effort."
