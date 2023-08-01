PLYMOUTH - For a lot of the 12 schools at Tuesday’s Plymouth Invitational, it was the first competitive match of the season for their respective girls golf teams. For the host Lady Pilgrims it was the second 18-hole match within a 24-hour period, but the PHS squad is not complaining after placing second to follow up its Harrison Invitational win on Monday.
Lady Pilgrims off to a great start
- By Ron Haramia Sports Writer
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Lady Pilgrims off to a great start
- 10-month-old flown to Chicago for burns
- Marshall County REMC awards local non-profits with grants
- Congressmen Yakym, Mann introduce legislation to support farmers and ag producers
- Everly arrested for Child Solicitation and Resisting Law Enforcement
- Wacasey arrested on Warrants
- Lemler arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement
- Humes arrested on multiple charges
Most Popular
Articles
- Warrant arrest on Patrick
- Marshall County Sheriff’s Department releases crash report for U.S. 30 / Queen Road
- Lacy arrested for OWI, Minor Consuming Alcohol
- Indiana passes Senate Bill 161 on unlawful surveillance
- Elmore arrested on multiple charges
- 10-month-old flown to Chicago for burns
- Miller arrested after domestic disturbance
- Everly arrested for Child Solicitation and Resisting Law Enforcement
- Manns arrested after traffic stop
- Humes arrested on multiple charges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.