LaFree

Plymouth’s Hannah LaFree chips up to the 6th green during Tuesday’s Plymouth Invite.

 Pilot Photo/Ron Haramia

PLYMOUTH - For a lot of the 12 schools at Tuesday’s Plymouth Invitational, it was the first competitive match of the season for their respective girls golf teams. For the host Lady Pilgrims it was the second 18-hole match within a 24-hour period, but the PHS squad is not complaining after placing second to follow up its Harrison Invitational win on Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you