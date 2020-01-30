MIDDLEBURY — The good news from Plymouth’s final regular season girls basketball game is that leading scorer Claire Tanner should be fine for the postseason. The bad news is its 58-36 loss on Northridge’s Senior Night doesn’t exactly scream optimism.
“There were not a lot of positives,” said PHS head coach Duncan. “Tonight was big-time disarray at both ends of the floor. Thirty turnovers. Defensively, maybe a step slow. Offensively, we let them dictate. They are a good team and played a tough schedule. Now you know why.”
The Lady Raiders started the game on a 12-2 run and never looked back. A 10-0 spurt to start the second quarter pushed the lead to 17 and a final 12-2 spree in the fourth quarter created the biggest lead of the night at the final buzzer.
One bright spot for the visitors was Tanner back in the lineup. The senior did not start, but the Lady Pilgrims played better with her on the court. She scored all seven of her points in the third quarter when Plymouth cut the lead to 10 for the last time.
“We did get Claire back. That’s a positive,” added Duncan. “It’s been three weeks without her. Now we need to figure out who we are again.”
Alaina Clady also scored seven for PHS and Lindsay Janus added six. Emma Cook had five off the bench.
Plymouth received the bye in next week’s Class 4A Michigan City Sectional and does not play until Friday, most likely against the host Lady Wolves, who PHS defeated by five way back on Nov. 16.
"Michigan City has two very good players,” Duncan said of the possible playoff opponent. “We have to do a good job of knowing where they are and our effort on rebounding needs to be a lot better. Our concentration on defense needs to be better too. We kind of digressed against Northridge. The better team won (last night).”
NORTHRIDGE 58, PLYMOUTH 36
At Middlebury
PLYMOUTH: Claire Tanner 2 1-2 7, Sara Hunter 0 0-0 0, Lindsay Janus 1 3-4 6, Emma Cook 2 1-2 5, Mary Kate Flynn 2 0-0 4, Tallulah Gault 0 0-0 0, Kenzie Dejarnatt 0 0-0 0, Clare Sheedy 1 2-2 4, Alaina Clady 3 1-2 7, Sydni Weir 1 1-2 3, Taylor Delp 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 12 9-14 36.
NORTHRIDGE: Madison Wienert, Colleen Miller, Julia Mantyla, Erin Mahaffa, Juliana Weaver, Brylee Froman, Kayla Pippenger, Eva Fisher, Jaci Walker, Makena Knepp. TOTALS:.
Score by quarters
Plymouth 8 18 30 36
Northridge 15 27 44 58
3-pointers: Plymouth 3 (Tanner 2, Janus), Northridge 5 (Weinert 2, Miller, Mantyla, Mahaffa). Fouls (fouled out): Plymouth 12 (none), Northridge 17 (none)
Records: Plymouth 12-10 (2-5 NLC), Northridge 10-14 (4-3 NLC)
JV score: Northridge 47, Plymouth 41