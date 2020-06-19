INDIANAPOLIS - A pair of Plymouth's tennis team members were honored by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association.
Kyla Heckaman and Audie Plothow were both honored by the ICGSA as "Virtual" All-Stars on the North Team for the 2020 tennis season.
Keeping with the unusual nature of sports in the COVID era, the Association had their honors presentation online and can be viewed on YouTube at www.youtube.com.
Both were three year starters for the Lady Pilgrims and are headed for the tennis team at Bethel University in the fall.
Plymouth head coach Brad Haeck was also honored as one of the coaches for the North squad.
North All-Stars
Coaches:
Tim Cleland, Delta
Eric Bowers, Penn
Brad Haeck, Plymouth
Players:
Sydney Sorensen, Chatard
Maria Casiano, FW Carroll
Jenna Patton, Guerin Catholic
Adalyn DeWitt, Hamilton Southeastern
Audrey DeWitt, Hamilton Southeastern
Taylor Cleary, Hamilton Southeastern
Rachel Kaminski, LaPorte
Heidi Rowley, Mississinewa
Tyra Stanley, Mississinewa
Madison Layden, Northwestern
Aden Moore, Penn
Kyla Heckaman, Plymouth
Audie Plothow, Plymouth
South All-Stars
Coaches:
Mark Noe, Cathedral
Brian Hancock, Washington
Players:
Moriah Bullock, Barr-Reeve
Kadence Claridge, Barr-Reeve
Kaitlyn Mincey, Barr-Reeve
Holyn Aukerman, Center Grove
Jenna Boha, Center Grove
Abby Hoard, Center Grove
Ali Bergman, Columbus North
Eva Chevalier, Columbus North
Megan Long, New Palestine
Chloe Terwiske, Northeast Dubois
Kathryn Wilder, Oldenburg
Natalie Boesing, Providence
Anna Graves, Silver Creek