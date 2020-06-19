Heckaman

INDIANAPOLIS - A pair of Plymouth's tennis team members were honored by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association. 

Kyla Heckaman and Audie Plothow were both honored by the ICGSA as "Virtual" All-Stars on the North Team for the 2020 tennis season.

Keeping with the unusual nature of sports in the COVID era, the Association had their honors presentation online and can be viewed on YouTube at www.youtube.com.

Both were three year starters for the Lady Pilgrims and are headed for the tennis team at Bethel University in the fall.

Plymouth head coach Brad Haeck was also honored as one of the coaches for the North squad.

North All-Stars

Coaches:

Tim Cleland, Delta

Eric Bowers, Penn

Brad Haeck, Plymouth

Players:

Sydney Sorensen, Chatard

Maria Casiano, FW Carroll

Jenna Patton, Guerin Catholic

Adalyn DeWitt, Hamilton Southeastern

Audrey DeWitt, Hamilton Southeastern

Taylor Cleary, Hamilton Southeastern

Rachel Kaminski, LaPorte

Heidi Rowley, Mississinewa

Tyra Stanley, Mississinewa

Madison Layden, Northwestern

Aden Moore, Penn

Kyla Heckaman, Plymouth

Audie Plothow, Plymouth

South All-Stars

Coaches:

Mark Noe, Cathedral

Brian Hancock, Washington

Players:

Moriah Bullock, Barr-Reeve

Kadence Claridge, Barr-Reeve

Kaitlyn Mincey, Barr-Reeve

Holyn Aukerman, Center Grove

Jenna Boha, Center Grove

Abby Hoard, Center Grove

Ali Bergman, Columbus North

Eva Chevalier, Columbus North

Megan Long, New Palestine

Chloe Terwiske, Northeast Dubois

Kathryn Wilder, Oldenburg

Natalie Boesing, Providence

Anna Graves, Silver Creek

