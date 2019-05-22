CULVER — Plymouth's Lady Pilgrims will head for the tennis semi-state as they defeated NLC foe Warsaw in the finals of the regional at Culver Academy.
•PLYMOUTH 4, WARSAW 1
at Culver Academy
SINGLES: 1. Kyla Heckaman (P) def. Alyssa Zellers (W) 7-5, 6-3; 2. Miranda German (P) def. Taylor Shoaf (W) 6-0, 6-1; 3. Aubrey Vervynckt (P) def. Rachel Boyle (W) 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES: 1. Reagan Merchant/Rachel Yeager (W) def. Audie Plothow/Mary Beatty (P) 6-2, 6-3; 2. Olive Stanton/Sydni Weir (P) def. Madelyn Ray/Amy Herendeen (W) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.