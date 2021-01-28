PLYMOUTH — Plymouth's Lady Pilgrims finished their regular season in a characteristic fashion, fighting to the final buzzer but coming up just a little short in a 52-50 loss to Northridge.
A three-point bucket by the Raiders Julia Mantyla with just six seconds to play allowed Plymouth one last chance at a shot but they were unable to get it.
"They battled their fannies off tonight," said Plymouth head coach Dave Duncan of his team's fight. "They played a great team and gave ourselves a chance to win the ball game at the end. Give them (Northridge) credit they hit a couple of big three's here in the fourth quarter."
"I'm proud of our team and our effort," he said. "We are a totally different team than what we were just four weeks ago. I'm proud of the way we battle. I'm proud of the way we do a lot of good things and it's just because our kids are working hard."
