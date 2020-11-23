PLYMOUTH - Riding the momentum of a very positive outing against Michigan City providing a big upswing of confidence Plymouth's Lady Pilgrims lost a game Saturday to a different opponent.
Close contact with COVID quarantined several varsity players and with several more injured and a JV just returning to practice Plymouth found themselves with just six players able to take the court against Valparaiso on Saturday.
"A couple of weeks ago it (COVID-19 quarantine) hit our freshman/JV team so they haven't been in the gym forever and they just got back," said Plymouth coach Dave Duncan. "If we had had some JV kids we could have moved up we would have gone ahead and played that game. We were in a situation that we didn't have enough kids to have them come over here to play."
