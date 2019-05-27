CULVER — For the second consecutive year, the Lady Pilgrim Tennis team took a regional crown to advance to semi-state play, that run came to an end Saturday afternoon at Culver Academy as the Lady Pilgrims fell to the Munster Mustangs 4-1.
Freshman Aubrey Vervynckt was the only Pilgrim that came up with a win at #3 singles. She defeated her Munster opponent 6-3, 6-1.
Kyla Heckaman at #1 singles fell 6-0, 6-0 while Miranda German lost 6-0, 6-0 at #2 singles. Mary Beatty and Audie Plothow lost at #1 doubles 6-3, 6-1. Olive Stanton and Sydni Wier fell at #2 doubles 6-2, 6-1.
The Pilgrims ended their season with a 17-4 record. They were also NLC Co-Champs along with Concord, Bremen Sectional Champs, and Culver Academy Regional Champs.
•MUNSTER 4, PLYMOUTH 1
at Culver Academy
Results:
#1 singles — Sanjana Tallamraju (M) def. Kyla Heckaman (P) 6-0, 6-0
#2 singles — Shalini Tallamraju (M) def. Miranda German (P) 6-0, 6-0
#3 singles — Aubrey Vervynckt (P) def. Hazel Wolf (M) 6-3, 6-1.
#1 doubles — Dana Savarino/Addy Klawitter (M) def. Audie Plothow/Mary Beatty (P) 6-3, 6-1
#2 doubles — Maria Delis/Sroka Karolina (M) def. Olive Stanton/Sydni Weir (P) 6-2, 6-1.