Ana Hutchings
PLYMOUTH - Plymouth High School’s girls golf team continued its busy week by hosting a three-way match at Pretty Lake Golf Club Thursday afternoon.
And this one came to an exciting and dramatic end.
Chesterton held a five-stroke lead with just one group left to report its scores when Plymouth’s Claire McDonald came in with a 47 to not only secure medalist honors, but outshooting her Lady Trojan counterpart by 11 strokes to help turn the outcome around in the Lady Pilgrims’ favor, winning 201-207. Winamac was the third team and came in with a team score of 235.
“A lot of smiles tonight,” said PHS head coach Ben Waymouth, whose squad has played three times during the four days of the young season. “That was pretty exciting. We needed a sub-50 score at the end and that’s what we got. That’s kind of exciting coming down to the last score. Two good W’s. Winamac has had a decent program the last couple of years and is a very stable program. Chesterton has 16 girls, a lot of volume of kids they can throw at you. For us, we’re 10 strong and getting better every day.
 
