Plymouth doubles

Morgan Langfeldt and Cassidy Riddle won the decisive point for Plymouth with a straight set win at #2 doubles.

 Pilot Photo/Rudy Marquez

PLYMOUTH - A competitive, early-season high school girls tennis match between two of the area’s top teams - and potential regional opponents - played out at the Mary Beth Hunter Tennis Complex Friday afternoon when Plymouth hosted Culver Girls Academy.

