PLYMOUTH — Plymouth’s Lady Pilgrims threw the first punch and never looked back in taking a big win over LaPorte at home by a final of 56-45.
Plymouth swung hard in the first quarter delivering a 17-4 blow on the scoreboard in the first quarter and never trailed in the game.
“This may be the first game in a awhile where we were able to get a lead, stretch it and then hold on to it,” said Plymouth head coach Dave Duncan. “Good things happen when you hit free throws and we hit free throws down the stretch.”
Plymouth hit a lot of things for the entire game. Plymouth was again red hot from behind the arc hitting five in the first half seven total with 58 percent for the game.
Lindsay Janus was a one person wrecking crew in the second quarter hitting for nine points and three steals. On the night she had 17 points, seven rebounds.
“When Lindsay plays that well she takes a lot of pressure off of everybody,” said Duncan. “She’s a great practice player too. She’s probably our hardest worker in the gym and it’s good to see her come out and have that kind of a game. She’s capable of doing it every single night.”
Claire Tanner had a big night with 17 points, Alaina Clady had nine and seven rebounds and Sydni Weir had 10 points. Mary Kate Flynn had seven rebounds as well.
“I told our kids I was proud of their effort,” said Duncan. “I thought they played well on both ends of the floor. We took care of the basketball against a very good pressing team.”
Undersized the Lady Pilgrims double teamed LaPorte’s 6’3” Lauren Pollock and while she did end with a double/double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, she also missed numerous shots and struggled to control the ball on entry passes.
Clady, and Flynn were a big reason.
“When Alaina is on the floor she changes things for us on both ends of the floor,” said Duncan. “I thought Lindsay (Janus) and Claire (Tanner) did a really good job of spreading it out and knocking shots down. I thought it was a really good team effort tonight.”
“I thought we had good post interior play tonight,” said Duncan. “I thought our kids did a good job doubling inside the post when we had to.”
“Sara Hunter gave us some really good minutes tonight,” he said. “She came on and took care of the basketball, and you appreciate kids coming off the bench and doing that.”
Plymouth moves to 10-7 with a key NLC game on the road Saturday at Concord. LaPorte is now 11-6.
•PLYMOUTH 56, LAPORTE 45
At Plymouth
Plymouth 17 31 45 56
LaPorte 4 17 33 45
Plymouth (56) — Tanner 5 3-5, 17 Hunter 0 1-1 1, Janus 5 5-5 17, Cook 0 0-0 0, Flynn 0 0-0 0, Sheedy 1 0-0 2, Clady 1 7-12 9, Weir 2 5-5 10. Totals 14 21-29 56.
LaPorte (45) — Biggers 2 1-1 6, Jones 4 1-2 11, Ott 3 3-5 9, Asad 3 1-2 7, Pollock 4 4-7 12, Linn 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-17 45.