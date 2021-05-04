PLYMOUTH - A week before the Northern Lakes Conference meet, the Plymouth High School girls track team competed against the top NLC team in Warsaw on Senior Night at the Rockpile Tuesday.
The final outcome was never in doubt (Warsaw won handily) on a wet and rainy night, but the Lady Pilgrims did come away with their share of fine performances during the last regular season meet on the home track.
The top highlights for PHS came from Amber Schrameyer, Sydney Rice and Claudia Marohn.
See the story in The Pilot News.