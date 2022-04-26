“We are really going to miss them,” said Plymouth head coach Rick Stiles. “They are great girls. They work really hard and have been great role models for the younger girls.”
In all, the 12 upperclassmen who were recognized on Senior Night prior to the meet were Sydney Rice, Summer South, Sara Calix Moreno, Thylane LeFur, Jeanne Michely, Lexi Rose, Leah Tanner, Caitrin Bradley, Aumrie Heckaman, Audrey Yadon, Amber Schrameyer, and Alexa Esquivel.
Complete results were not available as press time, but as far as early performances went, Heckaman (300H) and South (400) were able to snag first-place finishes.
