PLYMOUTH - A rivalry game in the NLC was everything that it normally is as Warsaw's Lady Tiger volleyball team came to Plymouth and the Lady Pilgrims matched them punch for punch but never quite got over the hump falling 3-0.
Scores of 25-19, 25-20, and 25-16 had points fought for on nearly every serve as the Tigers led at the start but were never able to get any sort of a comfortable lead until late in the third set.
Warsaw looked as if they would make a very tough night of it for Plymouth very early in the first set taking the first two points with the Lady Pilgrims looking a bit out of sorts. From there it all changed.
The Lady Pilgrims forced a Warsaw timeout with Warsaw leading 15-14 and the Lady Tigers rallied but only briefly.
"From then until the middle of that third set we were point for point nearly every time all the way through," said Hutton. "It was exciting to see us play at that level and not back down. I don't know if our faces reflected it but our play reflected it."
See the story in The Pilot News