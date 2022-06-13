Bremen softball

Bremen's Lady Lions honored their softball team. Pictured front left to right, Ellia Foster, 4-Year Letterman, Coach Award, NIC Academic Honors, Softball Coaches Association of Indiana (SCAI) Academic All-State, Jaylin Swint, Captain, 4-Year Letterman, Home Run Award, Gretchen Willis,  4-Year Letterman, Coach Award, NIC Academic Honors, Nasya Zavala, Captain, Defense Award. Back row, Macie Binkley, JV Most Improved, Katie Moyer: All-NIC Honors, Most Improved, Chrissy Grabowski, All-NIC 1st Team, Rookie of the Year, Pitching Award, Bre Hawkins, JV Coach Award, Hannah Clinger, JV Offense Award, Mickie Shively, All-NIC Honors, SCAI 2nd Team All-State, Batting Average Award.

