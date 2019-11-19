BREMEN - Bremen’s guard-heavy lineup was up to the task Tuesday night.
Led by an effective 3/4 court zone press, good free throw shooting and double-digit scorers Erin Coffel and Ellia Foster, the Lady Lions ran away with a 45-17 non-conference high school girls basketball win over Triton at the Trojan Trench.
“Right now our defense is ahead of our offense,” said Bremen head coach Alex Robinson, whose team had 10 steals with five players snagging two each. “We have a lot of good pieces we can move around the floor. With our four-guard lineup, we can play more aggressively and we want to get a few more looks in transition. We have enough girls who can cover ground quickly. That’s an advantage.”
It was long range shooting that had the visitors jump out to a 20-6 halftime lead with three-pointers from Coffel, Foster and Haylie Rodriguez when Bremen outscored the Lady Trojans 13-4 in the second frame. Coffel added six of her game-high 17 points in the third quarter and Dellenira Duran scored all four of her points during that time as the Lady Lions stretched the lead to 21 before Whytnie Miller scored six straight points for Triton to narrow the lead before it settled at 32-14 heading into the fourth period.
Bremen (3-1, 1-0 NIC) pulled back its press in the final stanza, but after two free throws to start the period by Triton’s Alyxa Viers, the Lady Lions went on a 12-0 run for the largest lead of the night (44-16) and that gap remained until the end. Bremen scored nearly half of its second-half points from the foul line. Coffel finished the game 5-of-6 from the charity stripe and Foster 3-4. Rodriguez was also a perfect 2-for-2 and had a game-high five assists. Coffel led the team in rebounding with seven.
“Triton has a good zone and they really pack it in on you,” continued Robinson. “We wanted to be aggressive and attack on offense, whether that was off the dribble or just moving it quickly. It took us a little time, but we settled in there.
“We do have a few knock-down free throw shooters. We’ve started off shooting well there and I hope that continues.
“(Coffel) brings it night in and night out. She is the engine for us and people feed off her. She’s done this for four years so it’s no surprise. We know we’re going to get a consistent effort from her. (Foster) might be our best free throw shooter, but she hasn’t gotten to the line; tonight she did.”
Miller led Triton (1-4) in scoring (six) and rebounding (five).
Bremen hosts fourth-ranked (Class 4A) Penn Friday night while Triton travels to Plymouth on Thursday.
BREMEN 45, TRITON 17
At Bourbon
BREMEN: Zoey France 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vermillion 3 0-0 7, Katie Moyer 0 0-0 0, Ellia Foster 3 3-4 10, Dellenira Duran 1 2-4 4, Erin Coffel 5 5-6 17, Haylie Rodriguez 1 2-2 5, Jaiden Monhaut 0 0-0 0, Mirella Duran 1 0-2 2. TOTALS: 14 12-18 45.
TRITON: Taren Yates 1 0-0 2, Jessica Soriano 0 0-0 0, Whytnie Miller 2 2-2 6, Jaelyn Bules 1 0-0 2, Emma Hepler 0 0-0 0, Abbey Viers 1 0-0 2, Lexia Hostrawser 0 1-2 1, Kinsey Atkins 1 0-0 2, Alyxa Viers 0 2-2 2. TOTALS: 6 5-6 17.
Score by quarters
Bremen 7 20 32 45
Triton 2 6 14 17
3-pointers: Bremen 5 (Coffel 2, Vermillion, Foster, Rodriguez), Triton none. Fouls (fouled out): Bremen 9 (none), Triton 14 (none)
Records: Bremen 3-1, Triton 1-4
JV score: Triton 25, Bremen 19