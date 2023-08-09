glenn soccer

Midfielder Hailey Giszewski (2) is one of Glenn’s returning letterwinners from a year ago. Here she is pictured battling Plymouth’s Ella Young during a game last season. Glenn opens its 2023 campaign on Aug. 12 at home against South Bend Adams.

 Pilot file photo/Ron Haramia

The past couple seasons the Glenn High School girls soccer program has seen a drop in overall numbers, yet the Lady Falcons have been fairly competitive, both in conference and out.

Tags

Recommended for you