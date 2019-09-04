ARGOS — Argos girls soccer came away winners of their own invitational winning the title on penalty kicks over Mt. Vernon.
Mt. Vernon were champions a year ago and the game was every bit of a battle for both the Dragons and Marauders.
Argos was the first to strike by scoring a goal in the fourth minute which came from a cross by Freshman Emma Dunlap to her older sister Senior Morgan Dunlap to put the Dragons up 1-0.
Moments later the Lady Marauders would score in the 6th minute to tie the game up 1-1.
The next 74 minutes of regular time in first and second halves were a stalemate.
Both teams had shots on goal, but neither was able to convert another goal.
Both teams had opportunities during the two seven minute overtime halves, but none more challenging than the 94th minute. Just before the conclusion of overtime the Marauders were on a breakaway, but the Dragons were able to stand strong with Keeper Alyssa Poisel laying out to keep the Dragons in the game.
At the conclusion of play it was the Lady Dragons with two shots on goal and converting only on one.The Lady Marauders had 15 shots on goal and only converted on one, which meant the game was off to penalty kicks.
Both the teams sixth kickers converted their shots. The 7th penalty Mt. Vernon kick was sent wide of the goal, opening the door for Dragons 7th place kicker to win the game.
Lizzy Edmonds shot a rocket to the upper section of the net, propelling the Lady Dragons to victory over the Lady Marauders.
With a final score of 1-1(5-6pk), the Lady Dragons took the title. Argos will take on the visiting Warsaw Tigers Saturday Sept. 7 with the JV kicking off at 10 a.m. and varsity at 11:30 a.m.
ARGOS 8, LALUMIERE 2
The Dragons were off to a quick start with Sydney Shepherd sending a ball into the box where Freshman Aryanna Allen in the 9th minute. With the field tilting in their direction, the Dragons capitalized by scoring five more goals in the first half in the 20th, 27th, 27th, 28th, and 38th minutes to go up to a 6-1 lead at halftime.
In the second half, the Dragons came out with a defensive mindset scoring twice more both off of penalty kicks by Seniors Morgan Dunlap and Kagnie Hoffman.
The Dragons lead with a 13 shots on goal to the Lakers four. The Dragons leading scorers were Morgan Dunlap and Aryanna Allen whom each scored two goals.