LAKEVILLE - If you take enough shots in soccer, you’re bound to score, right? Argos’ girls soccer team had that mindset Thursday night and eventually came away with a 2-0 win over a pesky LaVille squad at Newton Park.
Lady Dragons score enough to down Lady Lancers
- By Ron Haramia Sports Writer
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Lady Dragons score enough to down Lady Lancers
- OBOC presents Shop Downtown Fall-Fest
- Justyn Wade sworn in to Plymouth Fire Department
- Courtside Ministries in Marshall County
- ‘Spooky’ night game ends in a draw
- The 7-foot apple pie: Nappanee’s 40+ year-old tradition continues
- Lancers stay unbeaten in win at Winamac
- LaPaz hires full-time police officer
Most Popular
Articles
- The 7-foot apple pie: Nappanee’s 40+ year-old tradition continues
- LaPaz hires full-time police officer
- Lancers stay unbeaten in win at Winamac
- Even keeled approach working for LaVille's Lancers
- Rocky start for Plymouth in opener
- Plymouth girls sweep local rivals
- ‘Spooky’ night game ends in a draw
- Courtside Ministries in Marshall County
- Bremen ties #1 W. Lafayette
- Niles Scream Park opens Friday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.