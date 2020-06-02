PLYMOUTH - Plymouth High School named their Kizer Award winners in a very different way than the Senior Awards banquet.
Unable to have the formal ceremony at PHS Graham Calhoun and Kyla Heckaman got their award "virtually". Plymouth AD Michael Delp set up a meeting online with this year's winners and the Kizer family.
"I was glad we got a chance to talk to them. I have never met them before," said Kyla. "It was great to learn who Mr. Kizer (Noble Kizer who the award is named after) was and something about him."
The entire COVID-19 response had left even the next school year in question, but Heckaman is hopeful for continuing into the fall with tennis and academics.
"I've heard from Bethel and they are planning to do everything just as normal right now," said Heckaman. "They are installing some extra virtual software to the classrooms in case they have to use it again."