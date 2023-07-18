PLYMOUTH - "New" Plymouth girls soccer coach Nathaniel King may be new to the Plymouth sideline but he's hardly an unfamiliar face.
King working to bring results to the Plymouth girl's soccer program
- By Rusty Nixon Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Congressman Yakym votes to support strong lethal U.S. military
- King working to bring results to the Plymouth girl's soccer program
- Aiden Cook named to University of Dallas Dean's List
- Young, colleagues meet with HRSA, CMS Officials to discuss organ transplant modernization and reform
- Post 27 takes the Legion regional title
- Young, Colleagues introduce bipartisan, bicameral bill to maximizer CHIPS and Science Act while maintaining environmental protection
- Post 27 headed for regional championship
- Lacy arrested for OWI, Minor Consuming Alcohol
Most Popular
Articles
- Lacy arrested for OWI, Minor Consuming Alcohol
- Straws and Yanez arrested for multiple charges including neglect of a dependent
- David and Daniel Tanner charged in connection with their operation of Concierge Medicine of Marshall County
- Binion arrested on Starke County Warrant
- Young, colleagues meet with HRSA, CMS Officials to discuss organ transplant modernization and reform
- Mattern and Doyle booked for multiple charges
- Dunlap arrested for Domestic Battery at Economy Inn
- Post 27 takes the Legion regional title
- Kramp arrested for OWI
- Multiple agencies respond to vehicle crash with train
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.