PLYMOUTH - For the last 30 years or so there has been a constant in Plymouth football.
Around that time an eighth-grader named Mike Kershner moved into Plymouth and began his football career as a Rockie and just a few years after that, current head coach and then recent college grad John Barron joined Tom Condon's staff as an assistant coach.
It was about that time that Condon and the Rockies began a run of success that continues to today.
"John's first year was my freshman year," said Kershner. "He was young. He was energetic and intense. You loved playing for a guy like that. It's been a special relationship over the years."
Kershner went on to a very successful career as a three-sport athlete at Plymouth - a catcher on Bill Nixon's baseball team, center for Jack Edison in basketball, and a standout offensive lineman for Tom Condon's Rockies.
It was his senior class that set the bar for the current Rockie program.
"We'd had some tough season's before that," said Kershner. "We knew things had to turn around and Kyle (Condon, son of the Rockie head coach) and I just said 'it's got to turn around somewhere, why not us?' and we went out to do that."
"Josh Hutchens was a senior on that team and all he did was win back to back state championships in wrestling," said Kershner. "Kyle was a wrestler. Those two only knew one way to do things and that was all in. We had some great guys that were younger than us like Phil Bockman and hopefully we led by example. We had some vocal leaders but most of us just wanted to set a positive example."
