SOUTH BEND - Although playing defense most of the game, Plymouth’s girls soccer team made the most of its chances on offense.
Behind outstanding goalkeeping from Abigale Lee, the 14th-ranked (Class 2A) Lady Rockies defeated a young, but highly skilled South Bend Adams squad, 2-1, at Tallman-Beyrer Field Thursday night.
The Lady Eagles had twice as many shot attempts as Plymouth, but Lee made a number of diving saves and goals by Aubrey Vervynckt and Alexis Rose were enough for the road victory.
“(Abi) had a really good game,” said Plymouth head coach Stephanie Ferch. “She played smart back there, made good decisions and that was huge for us.
“It was really ugly soccer - from both sides. Just not connecting passes was our big thing, mispossessing, panicking. We’ve got some time off so that is what we’ll be working on.”
Vervynckt’s rebound goal off a Lauren Rumpler corner kick put the Lady Pilgrims on the board first after 18 minutes of play and took the 1-nil lead into halftime despite being outshot 19-7 at the break.
“I wish it didn’t skip through, but I’m glad (Aubrey) was there to finish it,” Ferch added of the Rockies’ initial tally.
Adams tied it in the 56th minute, but just two minutes later, Rose made a strong left-footed kick from about 25 yards out, in the middle of the field, and it slipped past a diving Eagles goalie for what turned out to be the game winner.
“Lexi’s was a good goal as well,” Ferch continued. “She had a really good volley.”
Adams had two great scoring opportunities late, but one point-blank shot in the 61st minute went over the crossbar and in the 63rd minute a header off a corner kick also went off the post. Lee finished with 15 saves for the Lady Pilgrims.
Plymouth is off for a week before traveling to 13th-ranked (Class A) LaVille next Thursday, Sept. 5.
•PLYMOUTH 2, SB ADAMS 1
At South Bend
P - Aubrey Vervynckt (Lauren Rumpler) 19th min.
A - Carla Hernandez 56th min.
P - Alexis Rose 58th min.
Shots: Plymouth 15, Adams 30
Saves: Plymouth 15 (Abigale Lee), Adams 10 (Makiah McCain)
Fouls: Plymouth 3, Adams 4
Corner kicks: Plymouth 7, Adams 7
Yellow cards: none
Record: Plymouth 3-1, Adams 1-2-2