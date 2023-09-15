Laidig

Bremen’s Silas Laidig (4) scored a touchdown on this run.

 Pilot Photo/Bev Haramia

ELKHART - Bremen had another strong passing game and put up enough points to win a lot of games, but Jimtown’s running game and an early 14-point deficit proved to be too much to overcome as the Jimmies defeated the Lions, 35-24, in a Northern Indiana Conference North/South Division game at Knepp Field Friday night.

Tags

Recommended for you