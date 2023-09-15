ELKHART - Bremen had another strong passing game and put up enough points to win a lot of games, but Jimtown’s running game and an early 14-point deficit proved to be too much to overcome as the Jimmies defeated the Lions, 35-24, in a Northern Indiana Conference North/South Division game at Knepp Field Friday night.
Jimmies run past Lions in conference play
- By Ron Haramia Sports Writer
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Jimmies run past Lions in conference play
- La Voz Unida donates $200 to Luz de Vida church in Lapaz
- A peak into postseason drama as LV-Argos draw
- Update for fatal crash @ U.S. 31 and 11th Rd.: Arturo Mendez Luviano arrested
- Library Card Sign-up Month being celebrated in local libraries
- Lancers working to continue their run
- Clue Onstage- Community Theater to be performed at The REES
- North Michigan Street Closure Delayed
Most Popular
Articles
- Update for fatal crash @ U.S. 31 and 11th Rd.: Arturo Mendez Luviano arrested
- Girard and Jackson-Boys arrested following traffic stop
- Bourbon Police stop unsafe semi on US 30 and Cedar Road
- Granados-Mendoza arrested following report of public disturbance
- Aging barn saved through restoration in Argos
- Lamberson arrested on Probation Violation
- Myers arrested after traffic stop
- Binion arrested for multiple charges
- Manns arrested on multiple charges
- CMA handles Rockies this time
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.