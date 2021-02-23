BOURBON - Triton’s boys basketball team likes the long ball. And if the Trojans are hitting, look out.
Bremen was the unfortunate recipient of Triton’s latest shooting exhibition as the Trojans defeated its county rivals, 73-42, at the Trojan Trench Tuesday night.
“Our kids came out ready to go,” said Triton head coach Jason Groves. “It was nice to see. They played with energy. They played with enthusiasm. They were aggressive and made good decisions. We’re better when we are aggressive. I’m proud of them.”
The home team connected on 15 three-pointers, compared to just one by the Lions, to run away with the one-sided victory.
See the story in The Pilot News.