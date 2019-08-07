PLYMOUTH - Plymouth's Lady Pilgrims hosted the 19th Annual Plymouth Invitational at Pretty Lake Golf Club.
Warsaw took home top team honors. Katie Kloska (87) from St Joe took home Medalist honors after an exciting two-hole playoff with Courtney King from Elkhart Memorial. Just a couple days into 2019 campaign the NLC conference looks to be talented once again.
At the start, overcast skies and cool temps were a welcome reprieve from Monday's intense heat. Steady rain enveloped the course early in the round. In the time it took for umbrellas and rain gear to totally get in place the skies cleared and a beautiful day ensued.
Junior Olivia Horvath 101, led the Pilgrims for the second day in a row. Senior Olivia Waymouth had a bounce-back round firing a 103. Sophomore Anna Hutchings wasn't far behind with a 105; Freshmen Emma Rozycki 116 and Alaina McDonald 131.
The Plymouth JV girls also participated with all 5 players getting their first action of the season and two of the girls getting their first-ever golf match under their belt.
The ladies busy first week continues Thursday at Pretty Lake when Winamac and Chesterton come to town for a nine-hole match after school.
The Plymouth girls golf team opened up their season earlier in the week with a trip to West Lafayette playing in the Harrison Invitational at Coyote Crossing.
The ladies finished a respectable 9th (402) in a field featuring top 20 foes. Cybil Stillson of Northwood paced the field with an even-par 72. The 9th ranked ladies from Northwood cruised to the victory with a 312.
The Pilgrims return three letter winners this season. Junior Olivia Horvath, Senior Olivia Waymouth, and Sophomore Anna Hutchings. Horvath led the team with a 95.
"Olivia hit the ball excellent all day," said Plymouth coach Ben Waymouth. "The highlight of the day was Horvath's back to back birdies on our third and fourth holes of the round. The second birdie was punctuated by a 260 yd, drive of the green, setting up a ten-foot eagle attempt."
Rounding out the scoring for Plymouth were Sophomore Anna Hutchings 102, Senior Olivia Waymouth 108, Freshmen Emma Rozycki 112, and Freshmen Alaina McDonald 115.
"I was really proud of our freshmen who played solid all day in their first high school tournament," said Waymouth. "Monday's team fivesome format afforded all the ladies some familiar faces and positive support on a challenging track."