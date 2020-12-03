MENTONE — Plymouth’s Lady Pilgrims continue to keep the arrow pointing up with a masterful performance at Tippecanoe Valley taking a 71-61 win.
Plymouth weathered the adversity of having two key parts on the bench for much of the game in foul trouble. Emma Cook picked up three in the first four minutes of the game and Taylor Delp picked up her third early in the second quarter. That just led to new names doing the most with their minutes.
"I thought the minutes that Kaylee (Dragani) gave us, the confidence with her shot kept us going on the offensive end," said Duncan. "Kenzie (Dejarnett) came in and played well, Madie (Mann) had some great minutes. It was a great team effort with everybody coming in and doing their job today."
See the story in The Pilot News.