PLYMOUTH — Plymouth's Lady Pilgrims did everything right, but couldn't make shots fall as they fell to Warsaw by a final of 48-36.
The Lady Pilgrims hit just 11 shots from the floor on the night and eight of those were by Claire Tanner who ended the night with 22 points with six three-pointers, three of those in the fourth quarter.
While Plymouth was able to accomplish much of their game plan, making the ball go down the cylinder was out of their control.
"They came in a pretty hungry team, they lost five in a row and obviously they came to play," said Plymouth head coach Dave Duncan. "I thought we were a little bit passive on offense."
Plymouth was down just two at the quarter break but just three points in the second quarter gave the Tigers a lead they would never relinquish.
"Ball movement was non-existent in the second quarter," said Duncan. "If you want to get good shots you have to move the ball and we never did."
The Lady Pilgrims shooting percentage was around eight percent in the first half and was the story of the game. Even at that Plymouth was within striking distance.
"Considering all that we were down 11 and shot the ball as poorly as we have in any game tonight and Warsaw had something to do with that," said Duncan. "They are big strong and physical and make you do things that you don't want to do. "
"We were shooting somewhere around eight percent at half time and we were only down 11," he said. "You think we aren't in bad shape and they come out and down two three's in the first thirty seconds of the third quarter, now you're down 17 and you are in the mode where you have to get out and get after people and we just didn't have the energy to do that for 32 minutes."
Warsaw was able to enact much of their game plan as well with a solid advantage in rebounding, and while they only shot four free throws in the first three quarters, they hit 12 of 16 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
"I thought they out physicalled us," said Duncan. "I thought they were more aggressive to the rim, they were more aggressive to the rebounds and that was the biggest part of the game."
"Last year we would get 18-20 points in the paint and this year we aren't getting that," said Duncan. "We have to get some consistent scoring inside. Once we get that inside-outside scoring I like where we are going to be heading."
Plymouth is now even at 1-1 in the NLC and 6-5 overall. They will be in action on Tuesday against Glenn.
•WARSAW 48, PLYMOUTH 36
at Plymouth
Plymouth 7 10 19 36
Warsaw 9 12 32 48
Plymouth (36) — Tanner 8 0-0 22, Janus 1 0-3 3, Flynn 1 0-0 2, Sheedy 0 0-0 0, Clady 1 4-4 6, Weir 0 3-4 3, Gault 0 0-0 0, Delp 0 0-0 0, Dejarnett 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 8-12 36.
Warsaw (48) — Ryman 2 4-4 10, Stephens 1 0-0 3, Wayne 1 0-0 2, Grimm 0 0-2 0, Harrison 2 4-7 8, Sanner 3 8-9 14, Patton 1 0-0 3, Krebs 2 0-0 6. Totals 12 16-22 48.
3 Pt. FG — Plymouth 6 (Tanner 6), Warsaw 6 (Ryman, Krebs 2).
Rebounds — Plymouth 30 (Flynn 7), Warsaw 28 (Sanner 9).
Assists — Plymouth 6 (Janus 4), Warsaw 6 (Patton 2).
Turnovers — Plymouth 12, Warsaw 9.
Fouls (Fouled out) — Plymouth 14, Warsaw 10.