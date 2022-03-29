INDIANAPOLIS - Glenn’s Travis Hannah was one of six Indiana high school boys basketball coaches voted as 2022 Bob King Coaches of the Year by their peers in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA).
The other selections were Marc Urban of Chesterton, Ben Rhoades of Mt. Vernon (Fortville), Justin Ullom of Monroe Central, Brent Dalrymple of North Daviess and Kirk Manns of Seymour.
Honors are awarded according to IHSAA district boundaries, and two coaches from each district are recipients – Hannah and Urban in District 1; Rhoades and Ullom in District 2; and Dalrymple and Manns in District 3.
Hannah is an IBCA District 1 Coach of the Year after guiding John Glenn to a 24-2 season that included championships in the East Noble Holiday Tournament, the TCU Bi-County Tournament and the Northern Indiana Conference. The Falcons' 24 victories were a school record, and the team's 17-0 start became the longest winning streak in program history. In 23 seasons as a varsity coach, Hannah's teams have a 281-240 record. He is 188-151 in 15 seasons at John Glenn. Hannah is a 1992 graduate of Triton High School, where he played basketball, and a 1996 graduate of Bethel College. He began his coaching career at Triton under Kevin O'Rourke while attending college. Hannah became a varsity coach in 1999 at age 24 at Brandywine High School in Niles, Mich. He went 27-37 in three seasons there, winning one district championship. Hannah moved to Oregon-Davis in 2002, guiding the Bobcats to a 66-52 in five seasons with a tenure that included two sectionals, two regionals, one semi-state and the 2007 Class A state championship. Hannah was selected the 2022 NIC Coach of the Year. He previously was an IBCA District 1 Coach of the Year in 2007 and was an Indiana Junior All-Star assistant coach the same year. Hannah also was presented an IBCA/Point Guard Transformational Coach Award in 2019.