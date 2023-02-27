The time is here. The IHSAA boys basketball state tournament starts Tuesday, with sectional games taking place throughout Indiana. Locally, four area teams will take the court, while a familiar Class 1A pair will renew acquaintances tomorrow night. The playoff atmosphere brings a ton of excitement to each game that is played, but along with that is the fact that if you lose, your season is over with. Win and advance or lose and turn in the gear. Here are capsule previews for the five games through Wednesday involving local squads.
Hoosier Hysteria for boys bball starts Tuesday
- By Ron Haramia Sports Writer
