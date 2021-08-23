Schadek Hall

David Schadek, front, was edged out by Trey Hall, back, at the finish as the Plymouth runners finished one and two in cross country action at Plymouth.

 Photo by Ron Haramia

PLYMOUTH - Plymouth hosted the first of just two home cross country meets for the season when Glenn and Bremen paid a visit to Pretty Lake Golf Course Monday afternoon.

Both the boys and girls Pilgrim runners took advantage of the familiar turf to win both races on a hot and humid, but otherwise picture-perfect day.

In the boys race, Plymouth’s David Schadek led teammate Trey Hall coming down the mildly-inclined home stretch, but Hall was able to pass his teammate to finish first with a time of 17:47. Schadek’s came in at 17:52. Brian Vegso made it a 1-2-3 finish for the Pilgrims when he crossed in a time of 18:20.

See the story in The Pilot News.

