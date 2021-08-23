PLYMOUTH - Plymouth hosted the first of just two home cross country meets for the season when Glenn and Bremen paid a visit to Pretty Lake Golf Course Monday afternoon.
Both the boys and girls Pilgrim runners took advantage of the familiar turf to win both races on a hot and humid, but otherwise picture-perfect day.
In the boys race, Plymouth’s David Schadek led teammate Trey Hall coming down the mildly-inclined home stretch, but Hall was able to pass his teammate to finish first with a time of 17:47. Schadek’s came in at 17:52. Brian Vegso made it a 1-2-3 finish for the Pilgrims when he crossed in a time of 18:20.
