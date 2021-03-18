Hills fills the bill for Plymouth HS athletes
- By Ron Haramia Sports Writer
-
-
- Comments
PLYMOUTH - Although more of a die-hard football fan, Chelsea Hills is perfectly fine with Michigan getting a 1 seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Even if the Wolverines were a No. 16 seed though, it wouldn’t be surprising if she had them advancing all the way to the finals in her brackets. Of course Hills is a little biased having gone to high school in the state and, well, graduating from the University of Michigan.
Hills is putting that Bachelor of Science degree to good use too as Plymouth High School’s athletic trainer. March is National Athletic Training Month and in honor of that, here is an in-depth profile of Hills and her chosen profession.
Ryan Carroll was the longtime PHS trainer, but left at the beginning of November for a position in the Logansport area, partly due to the non-family friendly hours of the job (more on that later). Kizzy Schuler was the second trainer at PHS and she left around the end of November creating a large void that Hills has filled nicely.
See the story in The Pilot News.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Routine traffic stop nets over 1,200 pounds of marijuana
- Hills fills the bill for Plymouth HS athletes
- Walorski, Brownley, Young, Peters reintroduce bipartisan stop for School Buses Act
- EU agency: AstraZeneca vaccine safe, will add clot warning
- ISDH announces 966 additional COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
- EU regulator reviews AstraZeneca shot and blood clot links
- Indiana Tobacco Quitline celebrates 15th anniversary
- Food councils selected for Indiana Grown grant
Most Popular
Articles
- Nearly 60 Indiana Counties Pass Resolutions to Oppose HB 1381
- Attorney General Todd Rokita Fights California’s Efforts to Impose Nationwide Climate Change Policy
- Chicago Man Flees From Indiana State Trooper, Crashes, Two Pounds of Marijuana Discovered
- No. 3 Kouts puts an end to Triton’s season
- Talent but a lot of questions for Plymouth baseball
- 76th Annual Marshall County Fair being held on July 17-24
- How to prevent or reduce Canada geese conflicts
- Walorski, Pappas lead bipartisan legislation empowering charitable giving
- Indiana Novelist Wins National Award
- Fish & Wildlife’s top performers get awards
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.