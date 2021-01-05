Despite all of the uncertainties that took over the world in 2020, the high school girls basketball season is in its final third while the boys have reached the halfway point as the calendar turns to the beginning of 2021. If the schedules hold up this week - and that is still a big ‘if’ - many teams will be busy as earlier postponements are getting squeezed in wherever possible.
Here are capsule previews for some of the top games taking place tonight and Wednesday involving area teams.
Tuesday tangles
Michigan City @ Plymouth (boys)
The Pilgrims (2-7) are riding high after their two-win day last Wednesday to take the 1st Source Bank Holiday Tournament. Tonight Plymouth welcomes potential sectional foe Michigan City (7-1) to The Rock. The Wolves have won five straight, including two to win their own holiday tourney last week. MC knocked off New Prairie, 69-63, in the championship game. This will be the Wolves’ first road game in almost a month.
SB Clay @ Glenn (boys)
It will be a night of firsts for the undefeated Falcons (5-0, 0-0 NIC). Besides being the first game of 2021, it will be the first contest held in the newly renovated TCU Gymnasium. It is also Glenn’s initial Northern Indiana Conference contest of the season when the South Bend Colonials (1-7, 0-2 NIC) pay a visit to Walkerton.
Tippecanoe Valley @ LaVille (boys)
The first of three games this week for LaVille (2-3) has the Lancers hosting Tippecanoe Valley (1-5). LV has not won, or lost, two games in a row, and needs a win to keep that alternating streak going. The Vikings have had a disjointed season with three different breaks due to COVID issues. TV has lost its last three contests. The Lancers won last year’s meeting by three points.
Penn @ Bremen (boys)
This Northern Indiana Conference game was originally scheduled for Dec. 18, but was pushed back due to COVID concerns. This will be the first of three games for the Lions (3-2, 0-1 NIC) this week. Penn (2-1, 1-0 NIC) has not played since Dec. 11. Its only loss was the season opener on Nov. 28.
Trinity @ Argos (boys)
Argos’ (4-3, 1-0 HPC) second Hoosier Plains Conference contest is a home date with the Titans of Trinity (1-2, 0-1 HPC). Both teams have played HPC member Career Academy, with Argos winning by 16 and Trinity losing in overtime.
Knox @ Culver (boys)
Culver (2-3, 0-1 HNAC) hosts Knox (2-5, 1-0 HNAC) for this conference contest. The Cavaliers have alternated between a win and loss every game so far and needs a ‘W’ to keep that streak going. The Redskins are trying to snap a four-game losing streak of their own.
Plymouth @ Warsaw (girls)
This Northern Lakes Conference game was originally scheduled for Dec. 12. Plymouth (5-7, 0-1 NLC) is coming off two losses at the Norwell Classic to teams with a combined record of 20-6. The Lady Pilgrims will face another tough test when it travels to 15th-ranked (Class 4A) and NLC co-leader Warsaw (11-3, 2-0 NLC) tonight.
Glenn @ Concord (girls)
Glenn’s (6-4) three-game week starts with a visit to Concord (3-8). The Lady Falcons have won three straight, while the Lady Minutemen have lost their last eight after starting the season 3-0.
Wednesday watches
Oregon-Davis @ Triton (girls)
Triton’s Senior Night will have potential sectional foe Oregon-Davis (7-7) traveling to the Trojan Trench. This will be the second of three games scheduled for the Lady Trojans (4-7 before Monday’s game vs. South Central) this week.
Trinity @ Argos (girls)
Argos’ (4-7, 2-1 HPC) busy three-game week starts with a Hoosier Plains Conference home game against Trinity (1-3, 1-1 HPC). The Lady Dragons have won their last four games.