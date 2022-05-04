NorthWood High School’s Head Girls’ Basketball Coach, Mark Heeter, announced today that he is stepping down as the Head Coach due to health concerns.
Heeter resigned Wednesday morning after two seasons with NorthWood High School. Mark Heeter, a two-time State Championship winning Coach, was among the top active coaches in Indiana after his 17-year career, securing 210 total wins, with 134 losses (.610), bringing two IHSAA State Championships to Triton High School (2000 and 2001). Additional accomplishments include:
• Girls JV Volleyball – 3 seasons (1989-1991)
• Girls JV Basketball – 1 season (1989-1990)
• Girls Varsity Basketball Career Record of 210-134
• Girls Varsity Basketball NSC Champions 1993, 1994, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2003
• Girls Varsity Basketball Sectional Champions 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004
• Girls Varsity Basketball Regional Champions 2000 and 2001
• Girls Varsity Basketball Semi-State Champions 2000 and 2001
• Triton High School Athletic Hall of Fame Honoree
Heeter consulted with his family and his doctors before deciding it is in his best interest to focus on his health and family. Mark will remain on the NorthWood Volleyball staff as an Assistant Coach under Hilary Laidig.
Head Coach, Mark Heeter: “Obviously any time a coach must make a big decision like this it is incredibly difficult…. even more so because I believe in these girls and see nothing but the best for them as they continue to work on their game and improve. However, my health and my commitment to my family must take precedence in this situation and has put me in the position where I need to step away. I wish nothing but the best for the Black Swish and their next head coach.”
Director of Athletics, Roman Smith: “Mark is an outstanding Head Coach and NorthWood has been fortunate to have his leadership of our Girls' Basketball program for the past two seasons. Coach Heeter and I have talked this through, and I realize how hard this was for him to reach this decision, but the bottom line is that Coach Heeter needed to make a choice that is in the best interest of his well-being and his family. I certainly appreciate what he has meant to NorthWood High School, and our Girls’ Basketball program. I have never seen anyone more committed to his players, his family, and the vision of NorthWood. Above all, I appreciate our friendship. We will support Mark’s decision and come alongside him however we can during this transition.”
A strategic search for the next leader of the Black Swish Girls’ Basketball program will begin immediately.