Kyla vault

Kyla Heckaman had a first in the vault.

 Photo by Rudy Marquez

PLYMOUTH — PHS gymnastics defeated West Noble by a score 99.8 to 76.5.

Raven White scored 30.15 as an individual for Bremen.  

It was Senior Night for Kyla Heckaman, Plymouth’s lone senior this season. In her last home meet, Heckaman placed first on the vault, beam and floor, second on the bars and first all-around. Heckaman’s best event in her first three seasons has been the beam where she has narrowly missed going to the state finals. This year, she has stepped up her game on the floor and has a routine that is also state caliber in that event. 

Senior night results:

Vault

1st – Kyla Heckaman

2nd – Dorothy Karris

3rd – Tessa Hutchinson

Bars

1st – Dorothy Karris

2nd – Kyla Heckaman

3rd – Tessa Hutchinson

Beam

1st – Kyla Heckaman

2nd – Tessa Hutchinson

3rd – Kasi Harner

Floor

1st – Kyla Heckaman

2nd – Tessa Hutchinson

Team Score:

1st – Plymouth (99.80)

2nd – West Noble (76.75)

3rd – Bremen (30.15)

Upcoming Events:

Saturday-February 01 — Away – Western Invite

Tuesday-February 04 – Away vs. LaPorte

Wednesday-February 12 – Away vs. Warsaw/Logansport

Tags

Recommended for you