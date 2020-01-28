PLYMOUTH — PHS gymnastics defeated West Noble by a score 99.8 to 76.5.
Raven White scored 30.15 as an individual for Bremen.
It was Senior Night for Kyla Heckaman, Plymouth’s lone senior this season. In her last home meet, Heckaman placed first on the vault, beam and floor, second on the bars and first all-around. Heckaman’s best event in her first three seasons has been the beam where she has narrowly missed going to the state finals. This year, she has stepped up her game on the floor and has a routine that is also state caliber in that event.
Senior night results:
Vault
1st – Kyla Heckaman
2nd – Dorothy Karris
3rd – Tessa Hutchinson
Bars
1st – Dorothy Karris
2nd – Kyla Heckaman
3rd – Tessa Hutchinson
Beam
1st – Kyla Heckaman
2nd – Tessa Hutchinson
3rd – Kasi Harner
Floor
1st – Kyla Heckaman
2nd – Tessa Hutchinson
Team Score:
1st – Plymouth (99.80)
2nd – West Noble (76.75)
3rd – Bremen (30.15)
Upcoming Events:
Saturday-February 01 — Away – Western Invite
Tuesday-February 04 – Away vs. LaPorte
Wednesday-February 12 – Away vs. Warsaw/Logansport