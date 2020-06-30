PLYMOUTH - During the coronavirus pandemic - and most likely after as well - many people have adjusted their work life either by choice or circumstance.
Doug Griffiths did so about five years ago, shortly after his 20-year dream job right out of college took an unexpected turn.
The common denominator though, was a passion for basketball and when that passion combined with a newfound zest for youth sports, a move to The Zone in Plymouth turned out to be a good one for Griffiths, his family and ultimately for all the lives he has positively affected through his work.
“I’ve always been crazy about sports, but I sort of reinvented myself,” Griffiths said during a short break on another busy day as the general manager/activities coordinator of the popular basketball facility.
Before taking on his current full-time role when The Zone opened, Griffiths was thoroughly enjoying his first job after graduating from Purdue in 1991.
“I was blessed,” he said. “I immediately became the assistant editor for Gold & Black Illustrated, which was just starting out, and was the Purdue men’s basketball beat writer. I took over as editor after just one year.”
That meant traveling to all football and basketball games - home and away. The 2003 Alaska Shootout where Purdue beat Duke? Check. The 2006 Maui Invitational? Count him in. The Boilermaker football game versus Hawaii in Honolulu during Thanksgiving? Mahalo. The Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands? Oh yeah.
Other highlights were covering NCAA basketball tournament games and football bowl games, including the 2001 Rose Bowl, the women’s basketball team winning the national championship (also in 2001) after going 34-1, and numerous Gene Keady-Bobby Knight matchups on the hardwood.
“Their sideline shows were worth the price of admission,” Griffiths added.
